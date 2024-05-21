CMS teacher charged for sexual activity with a student, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A teacher with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools District has been charged in connection with engaging in sexual activity with a student.

On Monday, a school resource officer at Olympic High School received information about an inappropriate relationship between an 18-year-old male student and a female teacher at the school.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit then responded to the school to conduct an investigation.

Eventually, 28-year-old Olivia Dennis was identified as the suspect in this case and arrested. She has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student by a teacher.

Olivia Dennis

Dennis was originally taken to the Law Enforcement Center before being transported to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

CMPD said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

