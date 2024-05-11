Cars crash at intersection in Gastonia from traffic lights not working after storms

RANLO, N.C. — Two cars crashed into each other at an intersection in Gastonia, and officials say it’s because the traffic lights are still out.

The deadly storm on Wednesday caused mass power outages in the greater Charlotte area.

On Saturday morning, the lasting impact of the severe weather caused a car crash on the intersection of Lowell Road and Cox Road.

Lowell Fire Department shared a post on Facebook reminding people that traffic lights are still out in the area and to be extra cautious while driving.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. GEMS told Channel 9 no one was hospitalized, but some occupants had minor injuries.

The severe weather from Wednesday included two tornadoes which touched down in Gaston and Cleveland counties.

