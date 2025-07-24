Cary beats Charlotte to first electric fire truck in service

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is in the home stretch of finishing a new all-electric fire station, but another town in North Carolina gets to stake the claim of the East Coast’s first electric fire truck.

The Town of Cary said on Thursday that its first all-electric fire truck is now in service at Station 9. Cary officials said it’s the first of its kind on the entire Eastern Seaboard.

Their post made us wonder about the status of CFD’s electric fire truck after it was first announced back in 2022.

In a statement to Channel 9’s Joe Bruno, CFD said: "Charlotte Fire did purchase an electric fire truck, but we have not yet taken possession of it. Cary’s statement about having the first electric fire truck on the East Coast refers to the fact that they currently have one in service. Until our truck is delivered and placed into service, Cary’s claim is accurate."

CFD’s all-electric firehouse, Station 30, is set to be finished by late summer.

Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson says the new $10.3 million firehouse will not only help the city meet its climate goals, it will also serve as a massive upgrade to the current Station 30.

