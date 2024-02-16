Casting call: Starz series to film in Charlotte, seeks extras

CHARLOTTE — A casting agency is looking for extras for an upcoming Straz series that will be filming in Charlotte this spring.

Variety reports the first season of “The Hunting Wives” will consist of eight episodes and star Malin Åkerman (“Billions,” “Watchmen,”) and Brittany Snow (“Pitch Perfect,” “X”). The show is based on the May Cobb novel of the same name.

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting is looking for extras of all ages, types, and ethnicities for filming.

Submissions should be sent to THWextras@gmail.com with a heading containing your age, ethnicity, gender, and city/state where you reside.

Submissions must include two current photos — one close-up head and shoulders shot and one full-length photo. Cellphone photos can be sent and should be current.

Include your name (parent’s name if submitting a child), phone number, age, city/state where you reside, height, weight, complete clothing and shoe sizes for wardrobe purposes, and description of any visible tattoos and piercings. You can also include the color/make/model/year of the vehicle you drive in case they want to book it for a scene. You can also include any special skills or experience you wish to add (examples: law enforcement, wait staff, boating license).

In addition, the agency is also seeking those with specific experience for upcoming scenes, including bands, musicians, church singers, club line dancers, and elite male basketball players ages 18-20. General churchgoers and upscale party guests will also be needed.

You can keep up with the specific and daily needs on the Tona B. Dahlquist Casting Facebook page.

