House committee discusses impacts of Iryna’s Law in Raleigh meeting

RALEIGH — There is a House committee hearing in Raleigh on Wednesday to discuss the impacts of Iryna’s Law, which took effect on Dec. 1.

The law was named after Iryna Zarutska, the Urkranian woman killed on Charlotte’s light rail earlier this year. The law calls for stricter bond requirements.

The meeting will feature testimonies from various officials, including representatives from the prison system and the sheriff’s association, who will address how the new law affects jails. Additionally, the chief magistrate from Wake County is expected to discuss the law’s impacts on the court system.

Doctors will also participate in the hearing to discuss potential impacts and solutions related to involuntary commitment orders, a section of the law that will not take effect until a year from now. This upcoming discussion aims to explore how these orders will be managed under the new legal framework.

