SWAT team raids Catawba County home in narcotics investigation

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A narcotics investigation is underway at a home in Catawba County.

Neighbors in Mountainview’s Abernathy Park neighborhood said SWAT teams arrived on scene Wednesday morning. They say they heard flash bangs and saw drones in the air before officials breached the front door of the home near Meadow Park Lane.

At the scene, undercover officers were spotted searching the home and several vehicles.

There is no word on any arrests at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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