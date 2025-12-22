Cat reunited with owner after going missing during Hurricane Helene

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A cat entered the Avery Humane Society as a stray. When staff scanned its microchip, they were able to send it home.

The cat had gone missing during Hurricane Helene, according to Avery Humane Society. It had been separated from its family for 443 days.

On Dec. 14, the cat was reunited with its family.

Staff said microchips can be the one thing that brings pets home in chaotic times like natural disasters.

“Please take a moment to check your pet’s microchip registration and make sure your contact information is current,” the Humane Society posted on social media. “That small step can make the difference between heartbreak and a happy reunion.”

