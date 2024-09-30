‘Catastrophically unsafe’: Neighbors find heartbreaking loss in Chimney Rock, vow to rebuild

CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. — Progress in western North Carolina let us push further into the region after Tropical Storm Helene swept through, and we saw what was left of Chimney Rock.

For those familiar with the town, they may not even recognize it.

Derek Hennessey spoke with Channel 9 and described what used to be his deli. It was attached to the Carter Lodge, which he just spend the past 14 months renovating.

“We bought a place here to retire and relax,” Hennessey said. “Unfortunately, it’s just catastrophically unsafe.”

On Friday, he watched the deli sink into the river, along with most of Chimney Rock Village. Beloved family spots were ravaged by floodwaters.

Across the river, you can see the devastation of people’s homes.

“Well it’s been heartbreaking,” said Mayor Peter O’Leary.

O’Leary told Donovan the town’s economy is 100% tourism. And now it’s 100% gone.

“Everything you take for granted has been washed away, literally. Every single business, every single building has been destroyed or severely damaged,” said O’Leary.

The Bubba O’Leary’s General Store is sitting on its side. Balconies that overlooked the waterfront now sit over slabs of concrete and broken road. The remnants of a tourist town will sit empty for months, at least.

But the people here vow to bounce back and reclaim their piece of paradise.

“The life in Chimney Rock is strong, like the rocks. Boulders may be moved, but we will come back together,” Hennessey said.

Rescue crews were still out when we left the center of town Monday. But they said they were bringing in cadaver dogs as search and rescue moves into the next phase.

The mayor says right now they’re just taking it day by day, but he is committed to bringing this place back to life.

