Residents monitor river levels after floodgates to dam open

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Duke Energy crews opened the floodgates Friday to the Cowans Ford Dam located near Huntersville on Lake Norman.

They’re trying to ease the pressure on some of the lakes in the area after heavy rain from what had been Hurricane Helene.

From Chopper 9: The flood gates at Cowans Ford Dam are open. Officials are warning Mountain Island Lake will quickly rise @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/4zP2BRv9qy — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 27, 2024

The last time that happened was in 2019. The threat remains for many people south of the Cowans Ford Dam.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts found some residents who heeded a voluntary evacuation order.

Shawn Lewis, a Mountain Island Lake resident, is worried.

“We’ve been watching the water level all day and they say it’s going to crest the highest it’s ever been,” Lewis said.

VIDEO: Historic flooding in aftermath of Hurricane Helene

