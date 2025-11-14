Catawba Bend Preserve set to open first phase in January

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County’s largest park, Catawba Bend Preserve, is set to open its first phase in January, following a 60-day weather delay, The Herald reported.

Located off Neely Store Road, the Catawba Bend Preserve is part of a $6.3 million project that aims to provide extensive recreational facilities, including mountain bike courses and trails.

The first phase of the park was initially scheduled to be completed last month, but adverse weather conditions pushed the timeline back by two months.

While the first phase is nearing completion, the entire project will continue for several years as construction on additional amenities progresses.

Once completed, Catawba Bend Preserve will offer a variety of outdoor activities, enhancing the recreational options available to York County residents.

