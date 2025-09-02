Construction begins on new state park along Catawba River

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. — Work has begun on a new state park along the Catawba River, with Duke Energy initiating development near Great Falls this summer, The Herald reported.

The park, which is projected to open in 2027, will include Dearborn Island and Mountain Island, covering more than 800 acres. Chester County is handling rezoning requests for these properties, which are essential for the park’s development.

Duke Energy and the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism signed a lease for property beside Great Falls two years ago. The parks department has requested $18 million from the state to develop the Dearborn Island park and other sites.

The rezoning process involves a recommendation from the Chester County Planning Commission and three votes from the Chester County Council, along with a public hearing. This process is expected to take several months.

The park will feature historic ruins and a pedestrian bridge connecting Dearborn Island to Great Falls. Duke Energy has already started preliminary work on a canoe and kayak launch in the area.

Duke Energy’s involvement is part of a federal license agreement from 2015, which includes commitments to recreational improvements along the Catawba River, such as restoring water flow to the historic Great Falls.

In addition to the Dearborn site, another 600-acre property in Lancaster County is being developed as a riverfront park, highlighting the cultural significance of Catawba pottery and its clay reserves.

The development of the new state park along the Catawba River marks a significant step in enhancing recreational opportunities and preserving historical sites in the region.

