Catawba County 24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash, NCSHP says

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A 24-year-old was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle late Friday night in Catawba County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Hudson Chapel Road near Brown Chapel Road around 11:20 p.m.

The crash involved a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Django Alexander Rosenbaum and a 2019 Honda Civic driven by 21-year-old Noah Jonas Buff, according to officials.

Reports say the motorcyclist was driving west on Hudson Chapel Road and lost control of the vehicle. He crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Honda Civic.

Officials said Rosenbaum, who was not wearing a helmet, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Buff and the two other passengers in the Civic were not injured.

The roadway was closed for about two hours for an on-scene investigation, officials said. Excessive speed was indicated to be the contributing factor in the crash.

No charges will be filed, according to officials.

