Father says boat on Lake Wylie crossed into tubing line, severely hurt son

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Norm Dame says his son, Trevor, has six broken bones after another boat crossed over the line that was pulling his tube on Lake Wylie last weekend.

Now, the driver of the boat that crashed into the tubers is facing felony charges Friday.

Family members say Trevor is at home with a long recovery ahead. Trevor was apparently sitting in the middle and had the worst injuries.

“It’s tough as a parent to hear your child is hurt,” Dame said.

Trevor has two broken ankles and three broken bones in his right foot, plus his left forearm is broken. He’s facing multiple surgeries.

Trevor Dame

“I was upset, disappointed, broken-hearted, frustrated; just wondering how looking at the video there was 20 to 25 feet between the boat and the tube, how could another boat be that close?” Dame said.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the crash. On Friday, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials told Channel 9’s Tina Terry that the driver of the other boat is facing several charges, including obstruction and reckless operation.

“It’s very long ahead, a very long road for recovery, rehab,” Dame said.

Dame says the driver of that other boat didn’t have insurance -- we learned that insurance isn’t required under South Carolina law if your boat is owned outright. A bill introduced this legislative session would have changed that, but it didn’t pass.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family with medical expenses.

