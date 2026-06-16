Catawba County budget approved, property taxes remain unchanged

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Property taxes will remain unchanged under the $264 million budget approved by Catawba County commissioners.

According to the Hickory Daily Record, commissioners on Monday rejected a proposed tax increase that would have helped fund future school construction projects.

The newly approved budget includes funding for education, public safety, parks and recreation, and economic development, according to the Hickory Daily Record.

As always, confirm local government decisions with trusted official sources.

©2026 Cox Media Group