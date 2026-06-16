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Catawba County budget approved, property taxes remain unchanged

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Catawba County Board of Commissioners and Catawba County Manager Mary Furtado listen as a person speaks during the public comment board at Monday night's board of commissioners' meeting.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Property taxes will remain unchanged under the $264 million budget approved by Catawba County commissioners.

ALSO READ: Commissioners approve Catawba County school district merger

According to the Hickory Daily Record, commissioners on Monday rejected a proposed tax increase that would have helped fund future school construction projects.

The newly approved budget includes funding for education, public safety, parks and recreation, and economic development, according to the Hickory Daily Record.

As always, confirm local government decisions with trusted official sources.

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