Catawba County couple accused of killing Vietnam vet, hiding body denied bond

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A judge in Catawba County has denied bond for the couple charged with killing a Vietnam War veteran and hiding his body.

Investigators say Cecil Traylor Jr. and Tara Jackson went back to the home multiple times after the murder to steal items from David Mize.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty captured exclusive video of the moment police arrested Jackson Wednesday. She claims she’s innocent.

Investigators took her boyfriend into custody Tuesday night. Police tell us they had to chase Traylor. down.

Deputies say the couple killed 75-year-old Mize Tuesday night inside his home north of Conover then hid his body in the trunk of his car.

Officials believe the couple dumped Mize’s car at Valley Hills Mall in Hickory. It was later found in a tow lot in Caldwell County.

Police have yet to release any information about a motive.

VIDEO: ‘It’s all senseless’: Widow of west Charlotte homicide victim speaks out