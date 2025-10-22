Deputies investigate possible homicide after signs of struggle found in Catawba County home

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Catawba County are investigating a possible homicide after doing a welfare check at a home north of Conover.

It happened at a home along Swinging Bridge Road.

According to deputies, the owner of that home, who is an older man, hasn’t been seen for weeks.

However, there were clear signs of foul play, and it appeared a struggle had taken place.

Deputies said they are working closely with the SBI and said the man’s car is also missing.

“Right now we have an individual who is missing and endangered, and possibly based on the inside, there was a struggle that happened inside the home,” said Sergeant Dane Hoyle.

Investigators said they are canvassing the area for surveillance video and plan to release more information about the case tomorrow morning.

