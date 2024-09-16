Catawba County deputy injured in crash responding to 911 call

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a crash while responding to a 911 call.

Surveillance video captured the incident as it occurred at the Goldmine General Store along Sherrills Ford Road.

Officials said while the deputy was responding to a call, he had to swerve to avoid hitting another vehicle.

The deputy then lost control of his SUV and crashed into another car outside of the store.

They were taken to an area hospital for treatment before being released, according to the sheriff’s office.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with employees at the store about the incident.

“The other car pulled out in front of him. In my opinion, it’s not his fault, but it happens every day, so I’m just thankful no one was hurt,” one employee said.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said the crash will be investigated by the North Carolina State Patrol. It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

VIDEO: Iredell County deputy hurt in crash on I-77 involving impaired driver, troopers say

Iredell County deputy hurt in crash on I-77 involving impaired driver, troopers say









©2024 Cox Media Group