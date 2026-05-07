Catawba County residents unite for National Day of Prayer walk

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A dozen people in Catawba County celebrated the National Day of Prayer by walking through Hickory.

The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry organized the walk.

The nonprofit took prayer requests prior to the event and then read them aloud as they walked to Union Square.

Those attending received a guide encouraging folks to love, serve, and remain steadfast in prayer.

“A lot of the prayer requests that we have today are major concerns not only in our cities but also in our nation and world. So I just want to pray for this at a local level,” said Rachel Dillingham, a spokesperson with the organization.

The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry has served Catawba and Alexander counties for more than 50 years.

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