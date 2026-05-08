2,000+ people experience homelessness in Mecklenburg County, data shows

CHARLOTTE — The annual Point-in-Time Count revealed new data on the number of people experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County.

In January, volunteers came together to get an updated count of people living on the streets and in shelters. The total is over 2,000.

The count shows 1,500 people are staying in shelters. That’s an 8% decrease since 2025. Nearly 500 are living on the streets, up 12% from last year.

In 2025, there were more than 2,100 people experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Just over 1,600 of those people were in emergency shelters and transitional housing. Just under 450 people were unsheltered.

The research helps county leaders understand the demographics of people in need of support. It also helps connect people experiencing homelessness to local resources.

The Point-in-Time Count is required to receive federal funding for homelessness assistance.

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