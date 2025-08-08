Catawba County Schools to launch AI literacy program for students

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County Schools hopes to launch a new AI literacy program for students this fall, according to the Hickory Record.

This week, 30 students participated in a “prompt-a-thon” summer training session to get a head start on the new curriculum.

The Hickory Record reports the two-day session focused on teaching responsible and ethical usage of AI. Students explored the features of generative AI by designing their own programs.

According to a press release from AI for Education, Catawba County Schools partnered with the organization for a three-year program to implement generative AI in county schools.

The district said staff took an AI literacy class last school year. The school system plans to roll out the new AI program for high schoolers this fall.

