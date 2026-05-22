Racing legend Kyle Busch dies, leaving behind a legacy

CHARLOTTE — A memorial now stands at Charlotte Motor Speedway tonight as the racing world mourns the death of Kyle Busch, NASCAR’s winningest driver.
News of his passing broke around 5:30 p.m., sending shock and sadness through fans, teams, and the entire motorsports community.
NASCAR and Busch’s family released statements calling him a once‑in‑a‑generation talent, writing: “He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”
Born in Las Vegas, Busch came to Charlotte to chase racing glory and went on to build one of the most dominant careers the sport has ever seen. Nicknamed “Rowdy” and “The Candy Man,” he rose from short‑track prodigy to two‑time NASCAR Cup Series champion, redefining excellence across all three national series.
Busch made his Cup debut in 2004 with Hendrick Motorsports and earned his first win the following year. His aggressive, polarizing driving style earned him both rivals and respect.
He captured the 2009 Nationwide Series championship and set a record 102 wins in that series. He also holds the all‑time Truck Series wins record with 69 victories.
In the Cup Series, Busch won 63 races, including back‑to‑back Brickyard 400s in 2015 and 2016, the 2018 Coca‑Cola 600, and multiple Bristol Night Races.
His first Cup championship came in 2015 with Joe Gibbs Racing, followed by a second title in 2019, making him the first driver to win multiple championships in NASCAR’s playoff era.
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Across NASCAR’s top three series, Busch amassed an astonishing 234 victories, more than any driver in history.
Just last weekend, Busch won the Truck Series race at Dover. His post‑race words now feel heartbreakingly prophetic:
“You never know when the last one is.”
That victory was his final one. His passing leaves a profound void for NASCAR fans around the world.