Catawba County Schools plan middle school renovations to accommodate growth

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County Schools is considering renovations and additions to its middle schools, which could cost between $118 million and $152 million.

The move is in anticipation of growth and the plan to move sixth-grade students from elementary schools to middle schools.

Currently, elementary schools in the district cater to kindergarten to sixth grade, while middle schools cater to seventh and eighth grade, the Hickory Record reports.

