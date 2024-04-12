Catawba County woman cries tears of joy after $100,000 win

RALEIGH — A stop for gas on Saturday led to an emotional scene for Laura Bolch, of Maiden, when a $30 scratch-off ticket uncovered a $100,000 lottery prize, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced Thursday.

“I about had a heart attack,” she laughed.

Bolch, a restaurant manager, bought her lucky Black Titanium ticket from Hop In on Island Ford Road in Maiden. She called her dad and husband right away to tell them what happened.

“I was crying and screaming at the same time,” Bolch said.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to claim her prize and after taxes, took home $71,509.

Bolch said she plans to use her winnings to pay off her car loan.

