Catawba Falls to reopen with new safety features after two-year closure

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba Falls is set to reopen Friday so hikers can safely experience the 80-foot upper falls for the first time in two years, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

The popular hiking spot in the Pisgah National Forest was closed due to several deaths and injuries.

The recent work was to ensure they could keep the falls open safely.

Crews have installed boardwalks and 580 stairs to reach the top.

The U.S. Forest Service said about 10,000 people visit the falls every week during summer.

VIDEO: Man suffers multiple injuries after falling 60 feet off NC waterfall, park officials say

Man suffers multiple injuries after falling 60 feet off NC waterfall, park officials say





©2024 Cox Media Group