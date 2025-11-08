CATS announces free rides for those with SNAP, WIC benefits

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System announced that it will be providing mobile transit passes starting Monday to those with SNAP and WIC benefits.

This initiative will continue through the end of the year, according to a Facebook post.

CATS announced that customer service representatives will help with downloading the mobile pass at the Charlotte Transit Center from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Nov. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To receive a mobile transit pass, CATS officials said riders will need to present an EBT card or WIC voucher, a valid government-issued ID, and a Wi-Fi-enabled mobile device.

For any questions, CATS said riders can contact Customer Service at 704.336.7433 or via email at telltransit@charlottenc.gov.

