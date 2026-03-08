CATS app issue prevents purchasing bus passes

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Area Transit System Pass App began facing some technical issues on Sunday morning.

CATS officials announced around 9 a.m. that the CATS-Pass App was having issues that prevented users from purchasing passes.

Officials said they are working with the app vendor to correct the issue.

CATS asked that riders notify bus drivers upon boarding. Officials said the bus drivers are aware of the situation and will allow people to ride.

No additional details have been made available.

