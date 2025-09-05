CATS closures at transit center leave small businesses in limbo

CHARLOTTE — Businesses at the Uptown transit center are being forced to close for safety reasons.

The decision to remove vendors from the transit center comes after two murders occurred earlier this year.

Officials believe that eliminating places to buy food and other items will reduce loitering and enhance security.

“Yeah, I’m upset,” said George Mao, owner of China Shuttle, who is frustrated by the move.

Mao also expressed concern about the uncertainty of starting over in a new location, as his current business is well-established.

“I’ve been in business in the transit for 15 years,” Mao explained.

CATS management announced in May that all vendors would need to move to increase safety by removing excuses for people to loiter.

Some passengers, like Chris Adkins, feel the changes are aimed at displacing the homeless and poor, which affects the businesses.

However, passengers like Vontavion Brice support the changes, saying, “I like how it’s going now; I think this direction is the best way to go.”

Currently, only three businesses remain open at the transit center, with China Shuttle set to close in about two weeks.

