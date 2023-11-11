CATS considers changing bus operators

CHARLOTTE — Changes may be coming for Charlotte’s bus system.

On Monday, the Charlotte Area Transit System leadership will outline potential options for a new bus operator. Currently, a company named RATP-DEV runs the service.

But the company has been under fire after concerns about transparency, timeliness, and safety.

The city contracts with a third party to run the bus service and employ drivers so the drivers can unionize.

