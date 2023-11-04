CATS to provide free fare on election day

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System has announced it will be providing free fares for riders on election day, Tuesday.

All buses, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line, and paratransit services are included.

CATS said the goal is to provide easier access to polling locations.

Riders are encouraged to download the CATS-Pass app to help plan their trip.

For questions or concerns, riders can speak directly to a customer service representative at 704-336-RIDE.

