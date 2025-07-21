CATS discontinues many bus routes in North Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is discontinuing several bus routes in North Mecklenburg County, including routes 97, 98, 99, and 290.

The decision to cut these routes comes several months after the introduction of CATS Micro, a rideshare-style program that offers on-demand van services in the same area.

The Village Rider service, which included routes 97, 98, and 99, and the Davidson Shuttle, which operated route 290, are the specific services being shut down.

CATS Micro allows riders to order a van to pick them up, providing a flexible alternative to traditional fixed-route bus services.

