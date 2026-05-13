Inmates report rising tensions and poor conditions at overcrowded Mecklenburg Jail

CHARLOTTE — People incarcerated at the Mecklenburg County jail say conditions have worsened in recent months as the facility has become increasingly overcrowded — a trend Sheriff Garry McFadden attributes to the state’s new criminal‑justice measure known as “Iryna’s Law.”

Several people housed in Pod 6300 told The Charlotte Observer they are sleeping on cots on the floor, struggling to get grievances answered, and sometimes taking cold showers.

One man, Rayfield Taylor, said tension inside the jail is rising. “People are upset, people are uncomfortable, people are complaining,” Taylor said.

Sheriff McFadden pushed back on some of the claims but acknowledged the jail is over capacity and said he is “very concerned.” In a YouTube video posted Friday, he said staff are doing the best they can with limited manpower.

“Iryna’s Law,” signed in October and enacted Dec. 1, tightened pretrial release rules. The jail is designed to hold 1,791 people, but the population has climbed sharply since the law took effect:

Dec. 27: 1,656 people

Last week: more than 2,000 people

McFadden said warmer months typically bring more crime and more bookings, and staff must also separate certain groups — such as gang members and co‑defendants — which strains available space.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the jail has been on a daily lockdown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. since April 21 so staff can take breaks and complete paperwork. People inside say the slowdown has affected everything from medical care to meal times.

One man, Vincent Womack, described the situation simply:

“It’s a mess in here.”

Other counties are reporting similar challenges. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the law may be creating unintended consequences for already crowded jails. Wake County is also using floor bunks.

In Iredell County, jail leaders say the population has increased only slightly, but they are concerned about a provision — taking effect in December — requiring mental‑health evaluations for certain violent‑crime suspects. It remains unclear which agency will be responsible for those evaluations.

McFadden said Mecklenburg’s use of “Stack‑A‑Bunk” beds is necessary to house everyone being booked.

“We cannot control what the townships and CMPD do when they are arresting people,” he said. “We are making room for them to be inside the detention center.”

The sheriff’s office said a brief hot‑water outage on May 6 lasted about 90 minutes.

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