CATS Fourth of July service changes

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System will operate all bus, rail, and paratransit services on a Saturday schedule on Friday, in observance of Independence Day.

CATS announced that its Call Center, Pass Sales, and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center will be closed Friday and will resume normal operations on Saturday.

In addition to the adjusted schedule, CATS will provide a shuttle service from Cornelius Park and Ride to Ramsey Creek Park beach at Lake Norman Friday through Sunday. The shuttle will operate daily, with the first trip departing at 11 a.m. and the last trip leaving the park at 6:12 p.m.

These adjustments aim to accommodate holiday travelers while ensuring essential services remain available during the Independence Day weekend.

