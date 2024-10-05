CATS implements changes to routes, schedules

Charlotte Area Transit System is adjusting routes and schedules beginning Monday, Oct. 7.

Some of the schedules with changes are as follows:

Sprinter Airport (Route 5): frequency will be improved to every 25 minutes from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. An evening trip will be added to accommodate increased ridership.

Route 15: Randolph Road will be adjusted to follow Burkland Drive and Bunche Drive between Sam Drennan Road and Wheatley Avenue and will no longer serve Rodman Street. Existing bus stops on Rodman Street will be relocated to Burkland Drive. The inbound stop on Wheatley Avenue will be relocated and placed before the new turn on Bunche Drive.

Route 34: Freedom Drive will be adjusted to better serve Phillip O. Berry Academy.

Route 60: Tyvola Road will be adjusted to provide earlier service to the VA Medical Center. As a result, the 6:28 a.m. trip leaving Tyvola Station and the 6:54 a.m. trip leaving the airport will no longer serve Jackson Park, but instead the VA Medical Center. Route 60 will arrive to VA Medical Center stop at 6:39 a.m.

Route 64x: Independence Boulevard Express will be adjusted to include one additional trip in the morning and two additional trips in the afternoon.

Routes with changes are as follows:

23 Shamrock Drive

24 Nations Ford Road

28 Fairview Road

40x Lawyers Road Express

43 Ballantyne

46x Harrisburg Road Express

52x Idlewild Road Express

60 Tyvola Road

74x Union County Express









©2024 Cox Media Group