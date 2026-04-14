CATS weighs adding bullet-resistant glass to buses

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System is studying whether to add bullet-resistant glass to buses.

Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle said the glass is only found on one bus in Philadelphia.

Cagle listed two potential concerns with bullet-resistant glass. He said the glass is several hundred pounds and puts a lot of weight on the front axle. He’s also worried about bus driver safety in the event of a crash. The driver could be hurt if glass shatters or dislodges.

Currently, CATS is seeking a budget increase for safety and security on board public transit. Cagle is asking for an additional $10 million for hiring and fare enforcement.

Right now, the CATS safety and security budget is a little more than $21 million.

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