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About half of riders not paying fares, costing millions each year, CATS says

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
LINX Blue Line light rail
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — About half of the people riding the light rail and buses in Charlotte are not paying for their rides, according to Brent Cagle, interim CEO for the Charlotte Area Transit System.

ALSO READ: CATS bans failing to keep dangerous riders off transit, reports say

He told the Charlotte City Council Monday night that the fare-evasion rate is estimated to be at 50%.

As a result, CATS is missing out on $3 to $5 million of revenue each year.

VIDEO: CATS could use AI to track banned riders after safety improvements

CATS could use AI to track banned riders after safety improvements

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