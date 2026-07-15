CBJ reveals finalists for Health Care Heroes Awards

CHARLOTTE — A career in healthcare is not for the faint of heart. The long hours and high-pressure situations can wear on even the most dedicated of professionals. Those who’ve managed to thrive in that environment and make an impact in the field of medicine have aptly been called heroes.

The Charlotte Business Journal’s Health Care Heroes Awards program highlights local individuals and organizations that are putting innovation and compassion to work to improve the human condition. More than two dozen finalists have been selected by CBJ’s editorial team across multiple categories recognizing physicians, nurses, support staff, managers and others. Honorees were chosen following a nomination process earlier this year.

See the full list of finalists on CBJ’s website here.

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