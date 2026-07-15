Sleepless night leads Mooresville woman to $150K lottery win

RALEIGH — Sue Rowley, a Mooresville resident, won $150,000 playing a Digital Instant game on her phone last week after being unable to sleep. She claimed her prize on Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Rowley secured the large prize on a $30 play of the new “Tumbling Treasures” game. The odds of winning that amount are 1 in 2 million. After federal and state tax withholdings, Rowley received $108,023.

Sue Rowley, a Mooresville resident and recent lottery winner, described her surprise at the win.

“It was late at night and I was just fiddling around playing when it happened,” Rowley recalled of the moment she hit the jackpot.

She initially found the win hard to believe.

“I just didn’t believe it at the time because this is not a normal occurrence,” she said. “We are pretty excited.”

Digital Instant games are exclusively played online through the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. There are 78 different games currently available to play online.

Rowley plans to use her winnings to undertake home renovations.

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