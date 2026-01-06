CDC scales back vaccine recommendations for children

CHARLOTTE — As a massive surge in flu cases sweeps the country, the U.S. is making major changes to its vaccine recommendations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday it is reducing the number of vaccines it previously recommended for children. The agency will no longer recommend shots for RSV, hepatitis A and B, meningitis, rotavirus and the flu.

For rotavirus and the flu, the CDC now says those vaccines should only be given to a child if a doctor recommends it.

Christy Wade said she hasn’t vaccinated her children in years.

“I love the fact that RFK Jr. has been very receptive to us, and he’s heard our stories, and he’s taken them into consideration,” she said.

However, it’s a decision Mecklenburg County’s Health Director Raynard Washington doesn’t agree with.

“Listen, nobody is opposed to families asking questions, being informed and talking with their doctors about decisions, but this seems to be intended to sow a fair amount of confusion,” Washington said.

As of Dec. 27, both Carolinas were in the “Very High” category for flu cases.

Overall, the CDC says the United States is at its highest level of respiratory illness in almost 30 years.

