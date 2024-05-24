Local

Celeb chef Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant eyes summer opening

By Charlotte Business Journal

Bobby Flay's Crunchburger is his signature dish at Bobby's Burgers. (BOBBY'S BURGERS BY BOBBY FLAY)

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — A celebrity chef’s namesake concept — Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay — is eyeing a late June or early July opening in SouthPark.

Construction continues on the 3,000-square-foot restaurant at The Towers at SouthPark, a two-building office complex at at 6000 and 6100 Fairview Road. Work has shifted to the interior design features.

Celebrity chef’s restaurant chain plans SouthPark HQ

Bobby’s Burgers is built around made-to-order food. There are seven burgers on the menu, along with hand-battered onion rings, sweet potato fries, a fried chicken sandwich and milkshakes.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant coming to Charlotte

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant coming to Charlotte




©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read