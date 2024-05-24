Celeb chef Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant eyes summer opening

CHARLOTTE — A celebrity chef’s namesake concept — Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay — is eyeing a late June or early July opening in SouthPark.

Construction continues on the 3,000-square-foot restaurant at The Towers at SouthPark, a two-building office complex at at 6000 and 6100 Fairview Road. Work has shifted to the interior design features.

Bobby’s Burgers is built around made-to-order food. There are seven burgers on the menu, along with hand-battered onion rings, sweet potato fries, a fried chicken sandwich and milkshakes.

