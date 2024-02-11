Celebrity chef’s restaurant chain plans SouthPark HQ

CHARLOTTE — Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is bringing his latest restaurant offering, Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, to a prime location in SouthPark. But that’s just the start of the company’s plans for the Queen City. Bobby’s Burgers will be headquartered here, with plans for as many as eight locations in the Charlotte market.

The 3,000-square-foot flagship restaurant will be at The Towers at SouthPark, a two-building office complex owned by Crestlight Capital. The dining room will have roughly 40 seats, with private events space and a patio as well. It is targeting an opening in mid-May to early June.

“There was never a question about Charlotte because it’s one of the fastest-growing markets in the country. It’s a vibrant city. It has a diverse and unrivaled food scene,” says Michael McGill, president of Bobby’s Burgers. “People have a great appreciation here for a quality experience and quality product, and we feel that was a natural fit here.”

Charlotte-based Intelligration Capital, led by McGill, has been awarded the global franchising rights. The Bobby’s Burgers corporate team will own and run the SouthPark restaurant.

The brand has partnered with key investors including longtime Charlotte restaurateur Frank Scibelli.

McGill talked with CBJ about plans for the local headquarters operation. Read the full story here.

