Celeb chef exits Lake Norman restaurant venture

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Celebrity chef David Burke is no longer affiliated with Port City Club — and the restaurant has a new name and ownership.

Property owner Nick Lyssikatos confirmed the 13,500-square-foot restaurant is being repositioned as Lake House Wine Bar & Grill. It is at 18655 Harborside Drive and offers waterfront views of Lake Norman. Lyssikatos declined to share further details.

Lake House posted on social media that it soft opened on Nov. 13, with limited seating. Dinner will be served daily starting at 4 p.m.

Lake House’s website says it offers year-round lakefront dining.

