Celebrity chef David Burke dishes on new SouthPark restaurant The Fox & Falcon

CHARLOTTE — The Fox & Falcon by David Burke is set to debut in SouthPark soon. Chef David Burke says the restaurant will soft open on Sept. 28 to work out the kinks. It will open fully on Oct. 3.

The 4,100-square-foot restaurant — formerly Dogwood Southern Table — is at 4905 Ashley Park Lane. It’s part of Sharon Square in SouthPark.

“We feel it’s a great neighborhood for us,” Burke says. “This is our anchor restaurant in the city.”

The celebrity chef says his David Burke Hospitality Management Group spent between $400,000 and $500,000 to transform the space. The hospitality group worked with investors Matt McCusker, a partner in The Fox & Falcon in South Orange, New Jersey, and Robert Maynard, the restaurateur behind the Famous Toastery brand, on the project.

The Fox & Falcon will blend fine dining, creativity and expertise in the kitchen as it looks to deliver a modern steakhouse experience. Executive chef Mathew Turney and chef de cuisine Seth Turner will lead the kitchen.

“It’s a steakhouse, but with a little more finesse and creativity,” Burke says.

Take a peek inside the new space here.

