Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A growing restaurant brand by celebrity chef Bobby Flay is coming to Charlotte — with help from a local industry veteran.
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is expected to open in the spring at The Towers at SouthPark, according to a press release. This location, in addition to being a flagship restaurant for the brand, is expected to serve as a research and development center and franchise training hub.
Bobby’s Burgers aims to deliver an elevated burger experience at a “reasonable price point.” Its menu includes burgers, fries, milkshakes and breakfast items.
