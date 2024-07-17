Celebrity chef closes SouthPark restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Celebrity chef David Burke has shuttered his SouthPark restaurant after less than a year. The Fox & Falcon by David Burke’s last day of operation was Sunday.

“We gave it a shot. It didn’t work,” Burke says. “It’s more than frustrating. We had a good chef and good manager and it’s disappointing we couldn’t get it off the ground.”

The 4,100-square-foot restaurant was at Sharon Square. The location turned out to be difficult, with limited traffic, says David Hynes, president of the hospitality group.

Continue reading on CBJ's website here.





