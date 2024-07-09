Local

Bobby Flay’s burger joint opens in Charlotte

By Charlotte Business Journal

Bobby Flay's Crunchburger is his signature dish at Bobby's Burgers. (BOBBY'S BURGERS BY BOBBY FLAY)

CHARLOTTE — Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay has quietly opened in SouthPark.

The celebrity chef’s 3,000-square-foot restaurant opened its doors July 6 at The Towers at SouthPark, a two-building office complex at 6000-6100 Fairview Road.

A grand opening is planned for July 17.

That site is a flagship and the first street-side restaurant for Flay’s burger brand. It houses a 40-seat dining room, its headquarters and an Innovation Center for research and development.

