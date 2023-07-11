Celebrity chef David Burke to bring new restaurant to SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — Celebrity chef David Burke plans to bring his The Fox & Falcon by David Burke to Charlotte. He confirmed he has purchased the lease and assets to Dogwood Southern Table & Bar in SouthPark.

“We consider it a privilege to carry on the legacy of this iconic venue, and we’re committed to bringing the same level of enthusiasm and excitement to this new venture as we do with every David Burke culinary experience,” says David Hynes, president of David Burke Hospitality Management.

Longtime Charlotte restaurateur Jon Dressler opened Dogwood in the 4,100-square-foot space in November 2014. He says it will close in mid-to-late August.

