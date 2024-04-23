Celebrity chef David Burke’s G.O.A.T. Pizza sets Cornelius debut

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Sports and gourmet pizza collide at celebrity chef David Burke’s newest restaurant. G.O.A.T. Pizza’s flagship location opens in Cornelius on April 27.

The restaurant is at 9623 Bailey Road. It’s part of The Village of Oakhurst development, which is also home to The Waterman and 131 Main.

This is Burke’s first restaurant dedicated solely to pizza. “I think you can put your stamp on pizza. It’s all about the quality ingredients. The service,” he says.

David Burke Hospitality Management has invested $2-plus million into the sports-themed restaurant, which pays homage to the greats of all time — from Muhammad Ali, Magic Johnson and Wayne Gretsky to Charlotte sports icons, including Christian McCaffrey, Luke Kuechly, Michael Jordan and Steph Curry. Burke has teamed up with Joe Douglas of 131 Main and Robert Maynard of the Famous Toastery on the venture.

