Modern Italian concept taking closed Birkdale space

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — North Italia has found a home at Birkdale Village in Huntersville.

Plans call for a 7,400-square-foot restaurant to open in late 2024. North Italia replaces Fox & Hound, which closed on March 19 after a 20-year run. It will be neighbors with Red Rocks Cafe and bartaco.

The modern Italian concept is the latest restaurant announced for the 52-acre, mixed-use development off Sam Furr Road.

Read more on the CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Craving authentic Italian? Check out this Matthews market and deli

Craving authentic Italian? Check out this Matthews market and deli

©2024 Cox Media Group