Local

Modern Italian concept taking closed Birkdale space

By Charlotte Business Journal

North Italia (Courtesy North Italia)

By Charlotte Business Journal

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — North Italia has found a home at Birkdale Village in Huntersville.

Plans call for a 7,400-square-foot restaurant to open in late 2024. North Italia replaces Fox & Hound, which closed on March 19 after a 20-year run. It will be neighbors with Red Rocks Cafe and bartaco.

New South End restaurant dishing up Spanish tapas

The modern Italian concept is the latest restaurant announced for the 52-acre, mixed-use development off Sam Furr Road.

Read more on the CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Craving authentic Italian? Check out this Matthews market and deli

Craving authentic Italian? Check out this Matthews market and deli

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read