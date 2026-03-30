Census data reveals North Carolina’s booming population growth

New U.S. Census Bureau data shows North Carolina led the nation in attracting new residents from other states.

Governor Josh Stein highlighted the findings, which show Brunswick County as the fastest‑growing county in North Carolina and the sixth fastest‑growing in the entire country.

Mecklenburg and Wake — the state’s two largest counties — also ranked among the top seven nationally for population growth.

Other counties experiencing significant increases include Iredell, Pender, Johnston, and Franklin.

VIDEO: Growing Gastonia: Charlotte’s population boom spreads across the Catawba River

Growing Gastonia: Charlotte’s population boom spreads across the Catawba River

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