Centene’s University City property drawing interest

CHARLOTTE — The nearly completed, massive office building in University City started by Centene Corp. before the company abandoned plans for an East Coast headquarters in Charlotte is attracting attention from prospective buyers, according to several sources in the commercial real estate industry.

The 800,000-square-foot building at 1030 Centene Court is nearing completion and being marketed by Cushman & Wakefield. The building was expected to be part of a multiple-building campus spanning 80 acres that would house more than 6,000 Centene employees before the healthcare company dropped the project in August 2022.

Cushman officials have remained tight-lipped since the company began marketing the property.

Read the full story on CBJ's website here.





